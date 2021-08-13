Taliban Focusing On Drug Money As It Captures More Afghanistan Territories Amid Violence

The Taliban is eyeing drug money and taxes as a way to supplement its income as they acquire more territory in violence-torn Afghanistan. With the exit of US soldiers, the Taliban have seized control of more than ten of Afghanistan's 34 administrative centres. The violence began in May following which they quickly seized control of strategically important areas.

'Taliban used time to re-establish the dominance'

According to experts, the Taliban's military and economic clout has grown significantly since 2001. According to a Toronto-based think tank, the terrorist group used the time after US troops' removal from power to re-establish its dominance by pursuing all available cash streams. The organisation is allegedly funded by taxes levied at various phases of the economy, notably a 10% cultivation tax levied on opium producers.

International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) stated, "Taxes are also collected from the laboratories converting opium into heroin, as well as the traders who smuggle the illicit drugs. Estimates of the Taliban's annual share of the illicit drug economy range from USD 100- USD 400 million."

US destroyed 200 drug facilities by 2018

According to the US military, 60% of the Taliban's funding is derived from the narcotics business. "The US claimed to have destroyed roughly 200 Taliban drug facilities in the country by August 2018. The Taliban, on the other hand, has demonstrated remarkable tenacity in reconstructing the network of these laboratories."

According to the think tank, collecting revenue from local economic activity has also been an important source of income. It further added, "Even when the Afghan government was in control, Taliban used to collect taxes from traders transporting goods through areas it controlled. It also continued drawing revenue from businesses such as telecommunications and mobile phone operators in its areas. As per an estimate, Taliban was earning more than USD 2 million a year by billing electricity consumers in different parts of the country."

Apart from drugs, the Taliban also profit from mining activities. "Afghanistan is rich in minerals and precious stones, much of which has gone untapped due to the fighting. The country's mining business is worth at least $1 billion. However, the majority of the extraction is on a small scale and is unlawful "according to the think tank. By seizing control of ongoing legal and illegal mining operations, the Taliban, according to IFFRAS, created a reliable source of extortion.

