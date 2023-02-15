Taliban Forces Kill Three and Arrest One Islamic State Group Militant In An Operation

Three Islamic State group militants have been killed and one arrested in an overnight operation in the Afghan capital of Kabul by the Taliban intelligence forces on Tuesday, said an official, reported Associated Press.

"The raid on a residential building targeted IS militants who organized recent attacks in the capital," said Khalil Hamraz, a Taliban-appointed spokesman for Afghanistan’s general director of intelligence.

Further, he shared that the target in the Karti Naw neighborhood is an important IS hideout, however, the Islamic State group has not responded to the Taliban’s claims.

Taliban operation in Afghanistan

While conducting an operation in Kabul, in which three were killed and one has been detained, ammunition and other military equipment were seized by the troops, shared the Taliban-appointed spokesperson. Further, Local residents also heard several explosions and an hourslong gun battle, as per media reports.

“This place was not known, because people were not going and coming to this area much,” said Hejran Khan, one of the local residents. Further, he added, “The people who were there were not showing themselves and were not coming out, people didn’t know who they are and what their plan was.”

The Islamic State group, known as the Islamic State in Khorasan Province, is a key rival of the Taliban. Attack by the group has been frequent in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. Further, the United States has continued to Taliban claims on the IS-K group and the US has underlined the Islamic State group in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan as “dangerous”. “We've seen the lethality of ISIS-K,” said Ned Price, State Department spokesperson while talking about the terror group, reported by a local US newspaper. Further, he added, “President Biden has made a solemn commitment to remain focused on ISIS-K and, if necessary, to take action against it if we see plots emanate that are targeting the United States and our partners.”