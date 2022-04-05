Taliban Forces Under Siege In Panjshir As NRF Soldiers Step Up Attack On Group

In the latest development from Afghanistan, Talibani forces which had been advanced towards the Hesarak village in Panjshir province have continued firing on the authorities and presently remain under siege on the outskirts of the village.

In the visuals exclusively accessed by Republic, the Talibani commandos can be seen stationed outside the village as they plan to enter the territory along with the troops. They had earlier left Kabul for Panjshir a few days back. On the other hand, thousands of Talibani members are said to have been trapped in the cornfields of the village for rescuing their survivors.

Notably, this came days after forces belonging to Afghanistan's National Resistance Front (NRF) had claimed to have killed several members of the Taliban and further injured many others in an ambush in the Panjshir province. As per the statement by the NRF, it stated that the Talibani fighters attached the positions of the fighters of the Afghan National Resistance Front in the Hesarak village of Panjshir, however, before they could have reached the target, they faced the ambush of the "brave guerrillas" of the Resistance Front near the Hesarak base.

Further stating that the fighters of the Resistance Force were not harmed, the statement claimed that around 10 Talibani members were killed and 12 others were seriously injured in that ambush.

Afghan women protest against Taliban in Bamyan

Meanwhile, this came at a time when several Afghan women took to the streets in Bamyan province of Afghanistan protesting against the Taliban government in the country. In the visuals from the province, several protesting women can be seen taking down the posters of Taliban leaders and raising anti-Taliban slogans. On the other hand, the Taliban has been seeking the help of Afghan women to support the government by asking the United States to release the blocked assets of Afghans and further return them back to Afghanistan.

However, as the Taliban government continues to deny all the rights to women in the country including barring them from going out of their houses, denying education, or doing a job, this has led to massive opposition among the women.

