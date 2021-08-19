Taliban Freeloading On Ice-cream Fools Nobody, Netizens Say 'PR Team Is Working Overtime'

In the latest visuals that emerged from Afghanistan on August 18, the Taliban are seen posing with ice-cream cones, probably outside an ice-cream parlour. Chaos has been engulfing Afghanistan since the insurgent group regained control of Kabul following which President Ashraf Ghani fled to Tajikistan. While Afghans have been making desperate attempts to escape the war-torn country, some Taliban fighters are seen having the time of their lives in the capital city.

Taliban fighters eat ice cream

Videos of Taliban fighters eating ice cream have gone viral on social media. Previously, they have also been seen enjoying themselves at amusement parks and working out at gyms in the Palace. The Taliban were seen laughing and riding electric bumper cars at the parks while touting assault rifles and weapons.

Taliban doing too much they out here getting ice cream and shit 🤨 pic.twitter.com/tdvN87hE47 — say tin (@FentPastor) August 18, 2021

Since posted, the photo has taken the internet by storm. Netizens have been critical of the insurgents. While one user said, “The Taliban's PR team are exceptionally good. They’re having a fabulous time, some unbelievable propaganda doing the rounds,” another said, “Are they going on the cover of Rolling Stone next”. One user even said, “Yes they are eating ice cream while they study the UN’s “strongly worded” letter demanding that they treat women and girls with respect. I’m not sure if this photo was taken before, or after they dragged 10 year old girls away from their homes”.

Taliban in Amusement Park, Taliban having Ice Cream, Taliban in Gym… Press conference.. What PR & Propaganda as global level. You have to give it to United States for rationalising what was unfathomable — Navroop Singh (@NavroopSingh_) August 17, 2021

Ice cream and a trip to Disney . maybe that’s what these people need , a little happiness and less evil . — sheri (@sheri21660644) August 17, 2021

Too much dairy isn’t good for anyone, AK47 or not. — James (@PUNXS) August 17, 2021

Afghanistan crisis

Meanwhile, it is worth mentioning that these videos come in sharp contrast to the heart-wrenching clips of thousands of civilians who are desperate to leave the war-torn country since the Taliban took control of the city. Several people have been killed and several are left wounded as a result of chaos and gunfire. One clip even showed Afghans struggling to climb the ladder to get inside US military flights leaving the country. Two such desperate civilians tied themselves to the wheels of a military plane but plunged to their death as it took off from the runway.

Now, the insurgent group has changed Afghanistan's name to 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan', a term that it had coined during its reign between 1996-2001. There are talks on the Taliban's top leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar likely to become the next President of the ‘Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan.' Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is the co-founder and political chief of the terrorist group headed by Haibatullah Akhundzada. Taliban has asserted that the terror outfit does not intend to take revenge on anyone. Promising that the foreign embassies in Kabul will be given full security, he also claimed that women will enjoy all rights "within the framework of Islam".

(Image: Twitter)