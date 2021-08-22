Taliban Frees Dozens Of Terrorists In Faryab After Releasing 1,000 Prisoners Last Week

As the Taliban has taken complete control of Afghanistan, the terror group on Sunday freed dozens of terrorists in Faryab province. It is important to mention here that these terrorists are known to be some of the most dreaded ones. Earlier, the Taliban had released around 1,000 criminals, drug traffickers among several others from at least six cities that are now under their control.

Taliban releasing terrorists from Afghanistan prison

In the last few days, the Taliban has freed several criminals, TOLO News reported on August 11, quoting officials from the directorate of the prison administration. This comes as the Taliban continue to gain full control of Afghanistan while the US ramps up its withdrawal of troops from the war-torn country.

Reportedly, at least 630 prisoners in Kunduz including 13 women and three foreigners were released by the Taliban. Out of the total, 180 were terrorist group members including 15 high-profile Taliban inmates who were sentenced to death by the Afghan government.

Meanwhile, the Taliban has also freed at least 350 prisoners in Nimroz province's Zaranj city, including 40 Taliban inmates. The Afghan government has reportedly assured that once the Taliban is captured, the prisoners will be arrested once again.

Reports stating the freedom of several high-level Taliban inmates came out as the United States is fearing a full Taliban takeover of Afghanistan capital, Kabul, within 90 days. The pace at which the Taliban is making advancements in the country has reportedly sparked widespread recriminations of US President Joe Biden’s stringent withdrawal of American troops. The Pentagon chief John Kirby has even said that the present situation in Afghanistan is “their struggle.”

War-like situation builds in Afghanistan

Earlier on Sunday, the Taliban had given an ultimatum of four hours to the Ahmad Massoud-led anti-Taliban National Resistance Front of Afghanistan in Panjshir. However, the resistant group conducted a rally with Afghanistan flags on Sunday, in which it called on the Afghan people to stand up and fight against the brutality of the Taliban.

Meanwhile, sources have claimed that the video of the Taliban moving towards Panjshir is nothing but a facade created to confuse the Afghans. The sources added that they are actually moving towards the Baghlan province, where a fight is going on between the two groups.

(Image: AP, Republicworld.com)