Taliban Govt Lacking 'inclusive, Encompassing Leadership', Asserts Turkish Prez Erdogan

Amid the ongoing Afghanistan crisis, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said that the Taliban’s current approach and their interim government are not inclusive. But, he added that Ankara is willing to work with the insurgents if they formed a more encompassing government. After attending the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York, Erdogan said that there are only “some signals” about the possibility of the Taliban making some changes to make a more inclusive government.

While speaking to reporters, Erdogan said, “Looking at the Taliban’s approach right now, unfortunately, an inclusive, encompassing leadership has not been formed. At the moment, there are only some signals [about] the possibility of some changes, that there may be a more inclusive atmosphere in the leadership.”

He added, “We have not seen this yet. If such a step can be taken, then we may move on to the point of discussing what we can do together.”

Further, while giving a cautious response, Erdogan had previously also said that he doesn’t know how long the Taliban’s interim cabinet will continue. He said, “My wish is for it to be beneficial for all of Afghanistan”. It is worth mentioning that Turkey was one of the first countries to come forward stating that they are in no rush to recognise the Taliban government. Turkish Foreign Policy expert Yusuf Erim shared Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's statement, where he urged the world to not rush to recognise the Taliban government.

Countries in 'no rush' to recognise Taliban govt

Earlier this month, the Taliban announced the formation of the 'Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan' government and appointed hardline veterans to an all-male cabinet. It named Mullah Muhammad Hasan as the acting Prime Minister, while the group's co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar named as the Deputy Prime Minister. Taliban’s new interior minister - Sirajuddin Haqqani - is the leader of the Haqqani network, which the US designated as a terrorist group in 2012.

The Taliban has said that it wanted global recognition and financial help to rebuild the war-ravaged nation. However, the makeup of the new Taliban Cabinet poses a dilemma for several countries. As of now, only China, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have extended support to the formation of the caretaker government in Afghanistan. Other countries, including Russia, have, however, clarified that they have made no decisions yet on whether or not it should recognise the Taliban.

