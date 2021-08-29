In a shocking incident, the Taliban reportedly shot a man after he refused to stop his car. As per the ground visuals accessed by Republic Media Network, the Afghanistan man was shot by the Taliban using a machine gun. This is not the first time that the terror group had unleashed its brutality on the people of the war-torn nation since its takeover.

Col VN Thapar speaks to Republic TV

Following this tragic incident in Afghanistan, defence expert (Rtd) Col VN Thapar on Sunday evening spoke to Republic TV and said that there is a saying that a leopard never changes its spots and so is the case with the Taliban. While stating that one should remember that the Taliban is trying to show that it has changed, only to get accepted and recognised at the international level, Col VN Thapar said that sooner or later, the terror group will show its true colours.

Speaking about the attempts being made by the US to portray the Taliban as "good boys", Col Thapar said that America is making futile attempts. Taliban will continue to unleash terror over the people of Afghanistan, especially women.

Taliban murders 21-year-old woman for not wearing a veil in Balkh district

Earlier on August 4, the Taliban terrorists had shot a young girl for not wearing a veil. She was bring driven to the Balkh district centre in Afghanistan when she was dragged from her car by the Taliban gunmen. Afghan women have been subjected to repressive laws and policies that date back to the Taliban's 1996-2001 rule when they imposed their version of Islamic Sharia law. Bezhan and Sarwar wrote that the Taliban forces women to cover themselves from head to toe, prohibits them from working outside the home, severely limits girls' education, and requires women to be accompanied by a male relative when they leave their homes.

Taliban takes over Kabul

After months of offensive, the Taliban took over Kabul on August 15 after major cities like Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-e-Sharif, Jalalabad and Lashkar Gah fell without resistance. This was followed by a withdrawal of US and NATO troops after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan. As the Taliban breached Kabul, Ashraf Ghani, the democratically elected President fled from the country with some other officials. Soon after the terrorist group took over Kabul, chaos erupted as thousands have swarmed Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport in a bid to flee from the Taliban's rule.

(Image: Republicworld.com)