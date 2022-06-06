Taliban Guns Down Top NRF Commander Ali Farzand Sabz Mohammad In Afghan's Baghlan Region

In a breaking update from Afghanistan, a top commander of the resistance forces in Panjshir Valley, Ali Farzand Sabz Mohammad, has been killed by the Taliban amid violent clashes between the two groups. Ali Mohammad was one of the commanders of the resistance force in the city of Khost in the Baghlan province. The commander was captured by the Taliban troops after a faceoff in the region.

Commander Ali Farzand Sabz Mohammad, who has been one of the top leaders of the National Resistance Front (NRF) against the Taliban was caught and killed. It is pertinent to note that Panjshir has been the hotbed of the fight between the Taliban and the NRF for the past few months. Meanwhile, an NRF leader claimed that the troops inflicted heavy causalities on the Taliban in the attack.

This comes only days after local sources revealed that the NRF killed at least 25 Taliban fighters in an ambush in the Chamalwarda area of Abdullah Khalil district. However, the Taliban reportedly tortured local citizens of Panjshir in response. According to the sources from Golbahar, the fabrics of human bodies were seen in the waters that flow from Panjshir to Kapisa and Parwan. The Taliban reportedly killed several civilians under the pretext of joining the NRF in recent days. They claimed that the Taliban troops were dumping civilian bodies in the Panjshir Sea.

UN says ISIS, NRF to intensify attacks on Taliban

The NRF and ISIS would continue their assaults against the Taliban as they aim to solidify their control over Afghanistan, according to a report by Washington Post. The report said that ISIS and the "guerrilla attacks by former Afghan government security personnel" have been the primary threat to the Taliban. It added that Al-Qaeda will be unable to carry out foreign assaults and activities by 2023 with or without Taliban help, highlighting the Taliban's close links to the extremist terror outfit.

According to a United Nations report, "The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remains close, with the latter celebrating the former's success and renewing its pledge of allegiance to (Mawlawi Hibatullah Akhundzada)", as per Washington Post.

In addition to this, UN experts asserted that the Taliban have recruited approximately 41 wanted foreign offenders, whose names are there on the organisation's blacklist to fill key positions. Meanwhile, the UN claimed that the Taliban are more interested in gaining power rather than fixing Afghanistan's issues.

