Taliban Hang Dead Body Publicly As Pak PM Asks World To 'strengthen' Terror Group At UNGA

In a reality check for Taliban backers, the extremist group has started unfurling its true colours. The Taliban on Saturday hanged a dead body from a crane in Herat's main square in western Afghanistan. The group also displayed three bodies in other squares in the city.

A local, Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, told Associated Press that four bodies were brought to the square and, of that, three bodies were taken to other squares to be displayed. According to the Taliban, the four were caught kidnapping and were killed by police.

This development comes after Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, one of the founders of Taliban and the chief enforcer of harsh sharia laws during the group's previous rule, said that the harsh rule will once again come to practice. He said that the Taliban will carry out the executions - cutting off hands, though perhaps not in public.

Since taking over Kabul on August 15 and seizing control of the country, Afghans fear that the Taliban would reimpose the harsh laws from the past. The recent acts show that the main leaders remained ingrained in a deeply conservative, hard-line worldview despite them embracing technological changes, like video and mobile phones.

Turabi also declared that no one has the right to tell them about their laws. "Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments," he told AP, "No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran."

Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Taliban at UNGA

Pakistan, who has been the supporter of the Taliban's offensive, in the United Nations General Assembly asked the international community to strengthen and stabilise the Taliban govt in the war-torn country "for the sake of the people of Afghanistan." Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan also claimed that the Taliban will support human rights.

"We must strengthen the present government, stabilise it for the sake of the people of Afghanistan. What have the Taliban promised? They will respect human rights, they will have an inclusive government, they will not allow the soil to be used by terrorists and they have given amnesty," Khan said.

(With AP inputs)