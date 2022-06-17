'Taliban Has Failed To Justify Closure Of Girls' Schools In Afghanistan': UN Envoy

Amid the row over the reopening of girls' schools in Afghanistan, The Taliban have failed to justify the suspension of girls' schools before the United Nations on Thursday. Richard Bennett, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Afghanistan Human Rights, stated that precise explanations were not presented for the shutdown of Afghan girls' schools.

During an interview with Tolo News, Bennet said, “The reason... they said there technical reasons. Specific reasons were not given and I was not told that they would remain closed.”

Bennet went on to say, “I was told and I repeat this that a committee will be... is working on it and will be reporting. I pressed them for when that report would be made and when.. schools will reopen".

Apart from this, in April, the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) voiced alarm about the closing of secondary schools for girls. Education in Afghanistan should not be held captive by politics, according to UNICEF.

UNICEF expresses concern over the closure of girls' schools

After visiting girls' primary schools in Kabul, Paloma Escudero, UNICEF's Director of Global Support and Communications, reported that girls in the seventh grade or above had been denied permission to attend school. She emphasised the need for international support for Afghan girls and urged donor countries to provide assistance to Afghan schoolgirls. As per media reports, the Taliban even advised the girls to stay at home till a fresh decision was made.

Furthermore, recently, several Islamic scholars, as well as human rights activists, have urged the Taliban to reopen schools for girl students in grades six and up. According to a Tolo News report, a gathering in the western province of Badghis has asked for the reopening of schools for girls in grades 6 to 12.

Following a demand from religious scholars in Badghis to resume girls' schools, the former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai on Twitter appealed to the Taliban to heed the Afghan people's and religious scholars' voices and resume girls' schools.

According to Tolo News, females' schools above grade six have been shuttered for more than 270 days. Afghan women, as per an ANI report, face a grim future as a result of a slew of limitations imposed by the Taliban in the first 10 months after the Taliban took control of the country. Afghan women are no longer permitted to travel unless they are accompanied by a male relative. Random inspections on public transportation are being done to determine if women are accompanied by related males, and taxis and buses are frequently refusing to take women passengers in the first place to evade the Taliban's moral police.

Meanwhile, The UN Rapporteur had just returned from an 11-day trip to Afghanistan. According to Bennet, based on international human rights standards, Afghan women must have a full part in society. He said, “It is a tragedy that girls are missing almost one year of school at the secondary level. This is an important generation... so they can be the future of Afghanistan and women must play a full role in Afghan society, according to international human rights standards," ANI reported.

(Image: AP)