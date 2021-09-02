The Taliban, which is planning to form a new Government under their administration on September 3, took out a victory parade in Afghanistan on Thursday, showcasing their weapons, advanced military equipment, explosives, vehicles, and helicopters - most of which were either seized from the Afghan troops, the US military or procured from affiliated terrorist organizations.

In a show of strength to the world, the parade was led by Taliban’s suicide bombers exhibiting car bombs, barrel bombs, vest explosives, mines, and other advanced weapons. It also consisted of a convoy of former ANA MRAPS vehicles, originally belonging to the Afghanistan Army.

In videos of the parade shared on social media, the militants are seen carrying the Islamic Emirate flag in the backdrop of their anthem. The parade was witnessed by several leaders of the organization who were present at the event. To everyone's surprise, the parade was being broadcasted on Afghanistan's national television.

This is National TV of Afghanistan, broadcasting parades of Taliban’s Suicide attackers, Car bombs, barrel bombs, vest explosives. pic.twitter.com/BnRczQQ4Xy — Tajuden Soroush (@TajudenSoroush) September 2, 2021

The United States forces have completed their withdrawal ahead of their August 31 deadline, leaving the country and its people in the hands of the barbaric Taliban. In addition to this, the US military forces have left back several highly advanced arms and weapon systems that have now been captured by the terrorist group.

Taliban holds 'mock funeral' of US, NATO troops

In a major embarrassment for the United States of America, the Taliban on Tuesday conducted a mock funeral of the US and NATO troops after the former officially terminated its military presence in Afghanistan. The mock funeral also included coffins that were draped in French and NATO flags. The NATO allies, mainly the United States were involved in the Afghanistan War, which ended with the withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

The Taliban, which is set to form its government on Friday has declared Haibatullah Akhunzada is the supreme leader of Afghanistan. The Taliban military commander and religious leader hails from Kandahar and has been a senior figure in the terrorist organization for several years.

Earlier, in the month of August, the Taliban took over Afghanistan's capital city, Kabul leading to the collapse of the Afghan government. Since then, several countries were carrying out evacuation operations at the Kabul airport to bring back their diplomats and nationals. The United States has concluded its evacuation bringing an end to its 20-year-long war in Afghanistan.