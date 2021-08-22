'Taliban Ideology Has Neither Reformed Nor Changed, Would Be Naive To Believe Them': CPFA

Fabien Baussart says that the Taliban’s ideology has neither reformed nor changed in any form. Baussart is the President of Centre of Political and Foreign Affairs (CPFA) and he was highlighting the recent incidents of targeted murders, assassinations and punishments meted out to women in Afghanistan. In an opinion piece in the Times of Israel, Baussart wrote that Afghanistan is witnessing one of the most brutal and worst humanitarian crises imposed by the Taliban and it would be so naive of the international community to take the Taliban's words seriously when it comes to peace.

Taliban and their treatment of women

Ever since the Taliban took over the country, several human rights experts have raised concerns over the safety of women under Taliban-led Afghanistan. Nishank Motwani, the deputy director of the Afghanistan Research and Evaluation Unit, says, "They are exactly how they were when the Taliban was in power in Afghanistan in the 1990s: Women can't go to school. They can't go outside to buy medicine without a male chaperone. They are watched. It's that climate of fear." He said that Afghan women feel deeply threatened that their lives are no longer under their control. Wazhma Sahel, 22, is a military officer working as a criminal investigator in the Kabul police department. She said that in addition to regular threats on social media, the Taliban had started sending written death threats to the department office. She said, "If the Taliban returns to power, I along with other women who work in the government's military and security forces will either be stoned to death or executed in a public space in front of a crowd."

Ravina Shamdasani, spokesperson, Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) during a press briefing said, "When you take away a woman's freedom of movement you are limiting her ability to be of use to her family. Even when you've got family members who have been critically injured in the course of the conflict, being able to take a wounded child to a hospital without a male escort is not possible, this is unacceptable." Baussart further said on the matter, "Since the year 2020 began, the Taliban have targeted women professionals at an alarming rate."