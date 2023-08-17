Taliban Impose Ban On Political Parties In Afghanistan, Say No Such Concept In Sharia

In addition to all their existing bans, the Taliban have imposed another prohibition, targeting political parties within Afghanistan. The Taliban's Interim Minister for Justice, Shaikh Maulavi Abdul Hakeem Sharae, announced a complete restriction on the operations of political parties in the country, reported Dawn News.

“Political parties’ activities have been completely stopped in the country because neither do these parties have any standing in Sharia, any place in Sharia nor are any natio­nal interests atta­ched to these parties or the nation liked them,” the Taliban's interim minister for justice said on Wednesday while presenting ann­ual report of his ministry in Kabul, according to a statement issued by the Taliban’s media outlet.

The ban suggests that the Taliban might persist in consolidating their authority as a singular movement and show no inclination towards permitting a diverse political landscape in Afghanistan.

Although the exact timing of the ban's implementation remains unclear, the Taliban have been defying global pressure to establish a more all-encompassing government. They contend that their "interim government" comprises representatives from various ethnicities and tribes, forming a widely representative structure.

The Taliban have consistently rejected the idea of incorporating what they label as "discredited and puppet politicians" from the previous administration. They argue that involving these figures would amount to betraying their lengthy resistance against foreign occupying forces and their perceived collaborators.

Although the Taliban-led government has typically restricted political engagement from the outset, this announcement is widely perceived as the first formal declaration on this matter.

Taliban cite Sharia law

"There is no Sharia basis for political parties to operate in the country. They do not serve the national interest, nor does the nation appreciate them," the minister said without elaborating.

Over 70 significant and minor political parties were officially enrolled with the Ministry of Justice up until two years ago, at which point the Taliban, who were then insurgents, regained control over Afghanistan, a country deeply affected by conflict.

Subsequently, the Taliban have consistently faced allegations of restricting the freedom to associate, assemble, and express oneself, in order to stifle dissenting voices. They have permitted only those who support their cause to engage in such actions.

Since then, they have enforced their stringent interpretation of Islamic law to govern the economically disadvantaged South Asian nation. This has entailed prohibiting girls from continuing education beyond the sixth grade and effectively excluding the majority of Afghan women from employment and public engagement.

Furthermore, Afghan media has become a target of the new governing authorities, resulting in the closure of numerous news channels and outlets and the departure of hundreds of journalists from the country.

The deteriorating human rights situation in Afghanistan has been consistently condemned by the United Nations and other international observers. These organisations have called for the Taliban to reverse their restrictions on women's rights and civil liberties.

The Taliban assumed control on August 15, 2021, coinciding with the complete withdrawal of United States and NATO forces after their two-decade involvement in the Afghan conflict.