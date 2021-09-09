Taliban Imposes Restrictions On Ahmad Shah Massoud's Death Anniversary

Two days after it announced its 33-member 'caretaker Cabinet', the Taliban have already started suppressing dissent and barred people from celebrating or observing important holidays. September 9 is observed as the anniversary of the assassination of Ahmad Shah Massoud, popularly known across Afghanistan as 'Lion of Panjshir'. Massoud was known for leading a formidable resistance against the Taliban during its previous regime.

This year marks as the 20th anniversary of the assassination of the Tajik commander. Every year, September 9 was declared as a 'Massoud Day' or 'Martyr's Day' which is a public holiday in Afghanistan celebrated by Afghans across the country who support Ahmad Shah Massoud. However, following its resurgence and takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban has curbed the celebrations. Reports further added that there are no signs of Massoud's supporters in the country, who otherwise celebrate the day. Apparently, the Taliban has stationed its 'security forces' across many parts of the cities.

Who was Ahmad Shah Massoud?

Ahmad Shah Massoud was a Tajik mujahideen commander who was based out of Panjshir, a province in northern Afghanistan. Massoud was known to be a fierce guerrilla commander who repelled the Soviet forces that had occupied Afghanistan. After the Soviets left the country, Massoud led a strong resistance that fought the Taliban and Al Qaeda. The Panjshir Valley back then could not be captured by the Taliban due to the Northern Alliance's resistance that was led by Massoud. Moreover, the Northern Alliance was also backed by the United States which invaded Afghanistan following the 9/11 terrorist attacks by Al Qaeda. However, Massoud was assassinated by Al Qaeda which had taken shelter in Afghanistan during the Taliban's previous regime. Massoud's assassination took place two days before the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA)

As of now as the Taliban control Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Massoud's son Ahmad Massoud is leading the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (NRFA) along with Afghanistan's caretaker President Amrullah Saleh. The NRFA is based out of Panjshir, which is still not occupied by the Taliban. Massoud has gathered fighters in the Panjshir Valley who continue to take on the Taliban. Moreover, he has also called for the people of Afghanistan to join hands against the Taliban and support the resistance. In addition, he had recently appealed the West to provide support and arms for the resistance against the Taliban which toppled the democratically elected government of Afghanistan on August 15.