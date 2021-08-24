Taliban Include Karzai, Abdullah In 12-member Council To Govern War-torn Afghanistan

The Taliban, on Tuesday, included the names of the former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai, the chief of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah and the Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar into the Taliban’s 12-member council, which will administer the military conflict nation. Seven nominees have already been decided on out of the 12 members, a source close to senior Taliban circles told Sputnik as per ANI.

More details about the making of council

The source close to senior Taliban circles was quoted by ANI saying, "Afghanistan would be governed by a 12-member council, with the exception of the president and the emirate. So far, the council has agreed on Abdul Ghani Baradar, [son of Taliban founder] Mullah Yaqub, [high-ranking member of the Haqqani network terrorist group] Khalil-ur-Rehman Haqqani, Dr. Abdullah Abdullah, Hamid Karzai, [ex-Afghan Interior Minister] Hanif Atmar and [the leader of the Party of Islam] Gulbuddin Hekmatyar."

Further, as per the Sputnik report, several discussions are going on to nominate the remaining five members of the council. On the other hand, according to Sputnik, The Taliban have yet to make an official statement regarding the Council. According to the same Taliban source, Abdul Rashid Dostum, who is the Afghan National Army Marshal and former Balkh provincial governor, Atta Mohammad Noor may not enter the council.

Following the collapse of the capital city Kabul last Sunday, the Taliban are in the process of creating a new administration.

Early information of the political dignitaries

Previously on August 21, Abdullah Abdullah and former Afghan President Hamid Karzai spoke to the acting Taliban governor of Kabul Abdul Rahman Mansour. They emphasised the importance of protecting Kabul citizens' lives, property, and integrity.

Recently, the CIA Director William J Burns visited Taliban commander Mullah Baradar in Kabul. Baradar and the CIA Director had a face-to-face meeting. According to Washington Post, this was the first high-level meeting between a top US official and the Taliban since Kabul was captured. The US has a timeframe of August 31 to remove its soldiers from Afghanistan.

Taliban-US conflict over extension of the evacuation process

On the other hand, as turmoil continues to engulf Kabul airport, the Taliban warned against the extension of the US evacuation beyond August 31 and threatened repercussions.

According to reports, no new administration would be created till the last US soldier departs Afghanistan. This has further added to the uncertainty surrounding the creation of a government in Afghanistan following the Taliban's power grab. This is important since US President Joe Biden recently said that the US government was considering extending the US troop withdrawal past August 31.

Meanwhile, a Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen told Sky News in Doha that if the US or the UK were to demand extra time to pursue the evacuation process, then their answer would be no.

