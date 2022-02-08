Taliban Intercepts British, EU Islamic State Recruits Trying To Enter Afghanistan: Report

At least two suspected Islamic State recruits one of them with a British passport were captured by the Taliban. The Islamist hardline group claimed that the two IS operatives were attempting to enter Afghanistan last year via the central Asian nation’s northern border, as per The Guardian. The two men, stated Taliban, were in possession of more than £10,000 [Rs 10 lakh] cash and carried military fatigues and night-vision goggles in their bags. The two IS members, one of whom is a British citizen, were detained after a tipoff from Uzbekistan, a Taliban source who had the knowledge of the operation told The Guardian​​​​​​.

“There was one passport from England and one from another country in Europe,” the Taliban source told Guardian on condition of anonymity. The two men, he said, were captured at the border crossing of Hairatan.

Another source from Uzbekistan informed the newspaper that the two men accused of having links with the IS terrorist organisation were using British and EU passports and had first flown into the Uzbek capital, Tashkent. According to the Taliban, both the men were found to have Afghan heritage.

First instance of Brit intercepted on way to joining IS

“Hundreds of Britons went to live under Islamic State in Syria and Iraq (IS) but this is the first time UK citizens have been intercepted allegedly trying to join the group in Afghanistan,” The Guardian reported. This, however, is the first official case of attempted international recruitment in the IS since the Taliban took over the political control of the territory.

In 2017, at least two French citizens were intercepted by the Tajik authorities after they had travelled from central Asia to join Islamic State (IS) in Afghanistan. The two French men were jailed in Kabul for five years. The Islamic State’s affiliate operates in Afghanistan under the Islamic State Khorasan (ISK) wing. As the US troops exited the war-ravaged Afghanistan in August last year, US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs, General Mark Milley warned that it’s a “real possibility” that terrorist outfits such as Al-Qaeda or ISIS could reconstitute in Afghanistan within the next six to 36 months.

“It's a real possibility in the not too distant future, 6, 12, 18, 24, 36 months that kind of timeframe for reconstitution of Al-Qaeda or ISIS and it's our job now, you know, under different conditions, but it's our job to continue to protect the American citizens against attacks from Afghanistan,” he had told lawmakers at a House Armed Services Committee hearing. Milley asserted that while the terrorist threat in Afghanistan is smaller than it was on 9/11, but “the conditions could be set for a reconstitution of Al-Qaeda and/or ISIS” in the future.