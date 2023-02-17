Taliban Is Targeting Pharmacists Who Are Selling Contraceptives In Afghanistan: Report

The Taliban have reportedly banned the sale of contraceptives in two of Afghanistan's major cities, alleging that their use by women is part of a western conspiracy to control the Muslim population. According to a report from the Guardian, Taliban fighters have been going door to door in Kabul and Mazar-i-Sharif, intimidating midwives and warning pharmacies to remove all birth control products from their shelves.

One pharmacy owner in Kabul recounted being threatened at gunpoint twice, while other pharmacists in the area confirmed that they had been instructed not to stock any birth control medicines. A veteran midwife, who preferred to remain anonymous, stated that she had also received multiple threats from Taliban leaders who admonished her for promoting "western" methods of population control, as per the Guardian report.

Ban sparks outrage

The ban, which reportedly came into effect earlier this month, has raised concerns among health experts who fear that it could lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies and maternal mortality rates. While the Taliban has yet to officially confirm the policy, it represents a setback for women's rights in the country and has sparked outrage among activists.

The Taliban's latest move to ban contraceptives in two major Afghan cities is yet another blow to women's rights in the country. Since seizing power in August 2021, the terrorist group has implemented a series of regressive policies, including the closure of universities to young women and the restriction of women's movement and employment opportunities. This ban on birth control will have a significant impact on Afghanistan's already fragile healthcare system, where maternal mortality rates are among the highest in the world.

The Taliban's Ministry of Public Health in Kabul has not issued an official statement on the matter, and the UNFPA representative in Afghanistan has maintained silence on the issue as well. Ustad Faridoon, a Taliban spokesman based in Kandahar has reportedly said that "contraceptive use is sometimes medically necessary for maternal health. It is permissible in the Sharia to use contraceptive methods if there is a risk to the mother’s life. Therefore, a complete ban on contraceptives is not right."