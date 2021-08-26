Taliban Issues Propaganda Videos Encircling Panjshir After Thrashing By Afghan Resistance

In a major development from Afghanistan, the Taliban has released propaganda videos from Panjshir Valley. The insurgents have claimed that they have a large number of terrorists at the gates of the valley. They also added that they have cut off the food supply routes to Panjshir and that they are armed with heavy weaponry and ammunition.

In the clip released by the Taliban, insurgents, dressed in their traditional salwar kameez, can be seen camping outside Panjshir. Stationed near the water stream, some of them are also shown to be carrying weapons. In the video, religious-nationalist music can be heard in the background.

These propaganda videos are shared at a time when the Northern Alliance, which is leading the Anti-Taliban resistance, has once again thrashed the Taliban and pushed them back from making their way into the Panjshir province. On Wednesday, extremists attempted to enter the valley through Anjuman Pass from Badakshan. However, the Taliban received fierce retaliation from the resistance forces, resulting in them fleeing with heavy casualties.

Led by Ahmad Massoud and supported by Afghanistan caretaker President Amrullah Saleh, the Anti-Taliban resistance has set up its base in Panjshir Valley, which is still free from the Taliban clutches.

On Tuesday, Republic TV had accessed visuals of conflict between the Northern Alliance and the Taliban, which showed the terrorists on the back foot. Northern Alliance's combative, on several occasions, have resulted in multiple casualties in the Taliban camp. On Monday, around 300 Taliban terrorists were gunned down in a battle in Andarab.

'We Don't Recognise The Taliban Emirate'

Speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network, 'caretaker' President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday stated that resistance forces do not recognise the Taliban as the rightful rulers of Afghanistan. He added that the Anti-Taliban front is ready to negotiate other things but ruled out a surrender.