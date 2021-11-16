Taliban Justice Ministry To Reassess Documents Of Residential Towns, Estate Dealers

The Ministry of Justice of the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan has decided to reassess documents of residential towns, estate and car dealers in Kabul. Announcing a seven-day notice period to all residential towns and car owners, spokesperson for the Justice Ministry, Muhammad Bashar on Monday stated that all the owners have to submit their documents, including licence and relevant administration papers for review. He also warned that the documents and licenses of residential town owners who have violated city plans or usurped land will be cancelled, Khaama reported, quoting the spokesperson as saying.

The Khaama Press, citing Afghan caretaker government officials, reported that at least 15 residential towns in Kabul were reportedly built illegally. Additionally, among 2,500 active estate dealers nearly 600 have failed to renew their license and are illegally operating. Among other major decisions taken by the Taliban regime in recent weeks, it is worth mentioning that the leaders have announced to extend services of passport and publishing of national identity cards for Afghan residents.

One million passports are in process of printing

The passport services would now be offered in the provinces of Balkh, Paktia, Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Nangarhar, and Khost, as per the Ministry of Interior Affairs advisory order released on Saturday. The news brings a sigh of relief to lakh of Afghans willing to leave the country. "The passports will be issued based on the e-ID or the previous IDs that are verified officially," Khaama reported, quoting Passport Directorate chief Alam Gul Haqqani. The ministry will prioritise those applications filed online. "There are 9,00,000 passports in the directorate, 6,00,000 passports with the company responsible for their printing. One million passports are in the process of printing, and one and a half million more are going to be printed," Haqqani added.

Taliban declare formation of military tribunal

On the other hand, failing to step away from its former ideologies, the Taliban have decided to form a military tribunal to implement Sharia law in Afghanistan, as per The Express Tribune. The tribunal will oversee the issue of heavenly decrees related to Islamic civil laws, social change, and petitions against Taliban officials and police, said Taliban Deputy spokesperson Enamullah Samangani. Meanwhile, women's educational institutions in Kandahar and adjacent provinces are still closed.

(Image: AP/Unsplash)