Taliban 'kill And Arrest' ISIS Affiliate Following Raid In North Afghan's Parwan Province

The Taliban have said that they raided a safe haven of ISIS in Charikar city of northern Parwan province and killed and arrested a number of group’s fighters on Friday, 1 October. According to Khaama Press, Taliban spokesperson Bilal Karimi confirmed the raid and said that the ISIS affiliates were arrested after their allies targetted the Taliban members in the province. Karimi further informed that at least four Taliban fighters were wounded during the attack.

According to reports, the ISIS gunmen had targetted a range of cars of the Taliban. They killed at least five members of the insurgent group. It is worth mentioning that after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, the ISIS-K is believed to be a threat to the group in the region. But the Taliban has repeatedly said that ISIS is not a threat to them and they can eliminate ISIS from the war-torn nation.

Taliban attacks Daesh base

Meanwhile, the latest incident comes on the same day the Taliban fighters attacked a Daesh base north of the Afghan capital. Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in mid-August, Daesh militants have increased their attacks on Taliban members. The Taliban and Daesh are adversaries, and the attacks have sparked fears of a larger battle between the long-time foes. In late August, a Daesh suicide bomber targeted US evacuation efforts near Kabul international airport in one of the country's bloodiest attacks in years. 169 Afghans and 13 US service members were killed in the incident.

Daesh is primarily located in eastern Nangarhar province, but since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, it has increased its attacks across the country. Several Taliban fighters were slain in Daesh attacks in Jalalabad, the provincial capital. In retaliation, the Taliban have conducted crackdowns in Nangarhar.

(With inputs from ANI)