Taliban Kill Gay Student In Afghanistan, Send Video Of Killing To Victim's Family: Report

A gay medical student has been reportedly kidnapped and murdered by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Hamed Sabouri’s family and partner Bahar have claimed that he was stopped and detained at a checkpoint by Taliban gunmen in Kabul in August, The Guardian reported. They further said that Sabouri was tortured for three days before being killed. The video of the killing was reportedly sent to the victim's family.

Bahar said that the Taliban killed Hamed Sabouri and "sent the video to his family and me." Bahar continues to remain in hiding while Sabouri's family has fled. Bahar added that they were like any other couple, however, the Taliban considers them "like criminals." Bahar claimed about receiving threats from the Taliban and added that many of their friends who belong to the LGBTQ+ community have been kidnapped and tortured. Bahar said that the Taliban arrested him in August 2021 and in May and June this year.

Hamed Sabouri's brother claims receiving threats from Taliban

In an email, Haseeb Sabouri, Hamed's brother, revealed that their family has sold their homes in Afghanistan and travelled to Turkey. Sabouri claimed that they have left Afghanistan due to "threats and murder of Hamed," as per The Guardian report. Haseeb Sabouri in the email revealed that Taliban used to come to their home each day to "harass and threaten them." The LGBTQ+ rights organisations in Afghanistan have claimed that the rising violence against the people belonging to the LGBTQ+ community has resulted in many people trying to leave the nation and thousands of them have gone into hiding. Nemat Sadat, the founder of the LGBTQ+ rights group Roshaniya, said that people belonging to LGBTQ+ community in Afghanistan feared that "they will become the next Hamed Sabouri." Sadat termed it a "predicament" in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover on August 15, 2021. However, Nemat Sadat stressed that they will continue to fight for the rights of LGBTQ+ community.

LGBT community face 'grave threats to safety': HRW

Earlier in January, Human Rights Watch in a report said that Lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) Afghans have been facing "grave threats to their safety and lives" under the Taliban. In the 43-page report titled “Even If You Go to the Skies, We’ll Find You: LGBT People in Afghanistan After the Taliban Takeover,” the HRW said that they conducted 60 interviews with LGBT Afghans and many of them revealed that Taliban members attacked or threatened them due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. Other LGBT Afghans claimed that they faced abuse from their family members, neighbours, and romantic partners as they now supported the Taliban or believed they had to act to ensure their own safety. Some members of the LGBT community left their homes to escape attacks by Taliban members.

Image: AP