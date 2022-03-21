Taliban Kills Alleged Kidnapper In Herat As Law And Order Deteriorates In Afghanistan

In the Herat province of western Afghanistan, the Taliban claims that they have killed an alleged human kidnapper. However, some local sources have revealed that the victim of the incident was a former army officer who was assigned to the 207 Zafar corps of the Afghan National Army, as per local reports. After the assassination of the person, the Taliban announced that they had killed a kidnapper in Herat province.

Two weeks ago, five members of a family were beheaded by unknown intruders in the Anjil region of Herat province. Taliban provincial officials in Herat stated the victims included a man, a woman, and three children, according to Khaama Press. Health officials at the provincial hospitals claimed that the daughters were aged four, six, and eight, the lady was twenty, and the man who was killed was elderly. The reason for the incident is unknown. Also, two young girls in the Sholgara district of northern Balkh province were killed by unidentified shooters.

Law and order situation has deteriorated in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover

Since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan in August last year, the law and order situation has deteriorated in the country. Although Taliban leader Hibatullah Ahkundzada declared a nationwide amnesty following the fall of the prior administration, there have been multiple instances of arbitrary detentions, targeted executions, and attacks on the former Afghan government and army personnel. Former army personnel, government officials, and those who have collaborated with foreign allies have either been killed or imprisoned, and the Taliban has taken no responsibility and has closed the files on murders committed by unknown shooters, according to local media.

Afghanistan is the unhappiest country in the world

In the meanwhile, the United Nations World Happiness Report suggests that Afghanistan is the world's unhappiest country out of 149. The research was made public on Saturday, ahead of the International Day of Happiness on Sunday, March 20. However, the Taliban's political system and re-capture of power in Afghanistan was not the only reason for the country being the least happy in the world, as the World Happiness Report creates its reports based on data from the previous three years and the Taliban took control of Afghanistan last year.

Image: AP