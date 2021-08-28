Taliban Kills Local Singer In Andarab For Encouraging Resistance against Terror Group

Giving yet another example of its brutality, the Taliban on Saturday killed a local singer of Andarab. The singer, Fawad Kishanabad, was allegedly encouraging the resistance fighters against the terror group with his singing, and that is why the group members were on the lookout for him for a long time. However, they found him and killed him in the Baghlan province.

The development comes days after the Taliban banned music in public places in Afghanistan. Justifying this move of the terror outfit, its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid had said, "Music will be banned in public places, music is forbidden in Islam," he said. Notably, music was also banned during the previous stint of the Taliban between 1996 and 2001. Considering music to be sinful, the Taliban banned music when it came to power in 1996.

Taliban continues to get thwarted by resistance forces

The Taliban is also set to announce its government in Afghanistan. The leaders of the terror group met in Kandahar on Saturday to discuss the points for the formation of the government. However, the only obstruction in its way is the resistance force, led by Amrullah Saleh and Ahmad Massoud.

In order to bolster its fight against the Taliban, the resistance forces are recruiting young fighters from Kapisa, Parwan, and other provinces who are being trained by commanders of the Afghan Army in the Saricha area of Panjshir. The resistance force in a conversation with Republic made it clear that they were against the invasion of Afghanistan, saying,

"We must get ready to defend our country. We are now under the invasion of fascist forces. We must find ways to fight them."

"We are forming new brigades and the training will start soon. Since in the past Taliban used to say that we used to work for the Americans, now we are standing for our own nation. We are now defending our own motherland," the officials of the resistance forces further said.

Presently, talks between Resistance Forces and the Taliban are underway.