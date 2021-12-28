Taliban Leader Asks 'unqualified' Govt Officials To Resign; Warns Against Private Motives

A top Taliban leader, on Monday, called on "unqualified" officials in their set-up in Afghanistan to step down from their position and allow competent individuals to fill their posts. Speaking at a gathering held in the southeastern province of Logar to mark the 42nd anniversary of the USSR invasion of Afghanistan, a notable member of the Taliban and Haqqani network, Anas Haqqani said warned locally deployed officials to stay committed to working for the welfare of Afghan nationals. His remarks come after a video of a Taliban member maltreating a former security forces' personnel surfaced online.

"When someone knows he is incapable of doing a job, he should not pursue his personal interest," Haqqani said referring to the incident, as quoted by TOLO News.

In the video shared by Tolo News, a Taliban troop member thrashed and beat an ex-commander of the Afghan National Army Battalion after he was arrested. As per TOLO News, the person identified to be LTC Qadari was tortured in one of the police HQ in Kabul. According to a Twitter post by a former advisor to NATO, Mohammad Shafiq Hamdam, Qadari is an American who fought on behalf of the NATO forces but was left behind during the mass evacuation after the Taliban takeover in mid-August.

Marking the 42nd anniversary of the Soviet Union's invasion of Afghanistan, the Taliban leader called on Taliban forces to learn from from Soviet countries to win political battles. Haqqani also directed the officials to "hold general amnesty" of Afghan people. He also accused top leaders in the Taliban hierarchy of "listening to foreigners", without adding further details.

Also speaking at the event was Taliban Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai. He asked Afghan nationals who fled the country during mass evacuation to return home.

Haqqani seeks 'friendly relations' with nations amid appeals for recognition

Citing the ongoing humanitarian and economic crisis in Afghanistan, Haqqani called on the international community to recognise the Taliban government, maintaining that it has no intention to interfere in other's internal affairs and expected others to follow the same.

"Afghan peace-wisher people and want to have positive relations with the International community based on Islamic and international principles that do not harm others and protect the independence of countries," Haqqani said at the Logar meeting, as quoted by Khaama Press.

It is to be noted that the Taliban have repeatedly called on the international community and nations to acknowledge it's legitimacy. However, the demands have been denied on several issues as they do not comply with the international standards of recognition. Meanwhile, in a major step forward, the US last week permitted three General Licenses to facilitate the smooth flow of life-saving humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan, which was later adopted by the UNSC as well.

(Image: @AnasHaqqani/Twitter)