Taliban Leader Bats For Women's Rights Even As Extremist Govt Continues To Oppress Women

Taliban senior leader Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai has come in support of women's education rights, saying that it is the government's duty to ensure that women receive safe education in the country. While speaking at a gathering on the death anniversary of Mullah Akhtar Mohammad Mansour, a former Taliban commander, Stanikzai remarked that women should be given their rights based on Afghan culture and Islamic beliefs.

"Women can't even ask for their inheritance. They are deprived of the right to education. Where will women learn Shariah's lessons? Women make up half of Afghanistan's population," he stated, ANI reported citing Tolo News.

Furthermore, Stanikzai also criticised the small budget for economic development and claimed that people were compelled to flee the country owing to economic difficulties. "We don't have a chair in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), we don't have a chair in the United Nations and we don't have a political office in Europe," he pointed out.

Meanwhile, another Taliban leader, Mullah Mohammad Yaqub, spoke at the same event and denounced the economic restrictions imposed on Afghanistan.

"They (several countries across the world) imposed economic sanctions on Afghanistan and made a plot against us in Afghanistan," Yaqub stressed.

Notably, the Taliban's decision to prohibit female students in grades six and up from attending school has sparked considerable national and international condemnation.

Norway denounces Taliban's decree requiring women to cover head to toe in public

Norway recently condemned the Taliban's recent decree requiring women to cover their bodies from head to toe in public. The Norwegian government also warned that the Taliban regime is leading Afghanistan into a "humanitarian, economic, and human rights catastrophe."

UNSC calls on Taliban to uphold the right to education

Earlier in March this year, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) also issued a statement regarding Afghanistan and the right of Afghan girls to education. The members of the UNSC called on the Taliban to uphold the right to education, expressing serious concern over the restriction on girl students above 6th grade from attending classes in Afghanistan.

The Taliban has often stated that it will form an inclusive government and respect women's rights, but they have failed to keep up their promises so far.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/ANI