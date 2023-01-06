Taliban Leader Reacts Sharply To Harry's 'killed 25 In Afghanistan' Claim; 'Truth Is...'

After Prince Harry claimed that he killed 25 people in Afghanistan while he served as pilot in the British Army, Taliban leader Anas Haqqani reacted sharply and slammed the Duke of Sussex. Haqqani condemned Prince Harry, claiming that those he killed were not "chess pieces" but humans.

Prince Harry in his autobiography 'Spare', which is slated to be launched next week, described the killing as taking “chess pieces” off the board during the combat, reported British media. He revealed that he had participated in six missions as a fighter pilot and was behind taking “human lives," adding that he was "neither proud nor ashamed" of his actions.

The Taliban leader shared a picture of the memoir's cover and tweeted, “Mr. Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans; they had families who were waiting for their return.”

He further said, “Among the killers of Afghans, not many have the decency to reveal their conscience and confess to their war crimes.”

“The truth is what you've said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders. Still, you were defeated in that “game” of white & black "square,” the leader added.

Haqqani further tweeted saying that he doesn't “expect that the ICC (International Criminal Court) will summon you or the human rights activists will condemn you, because they are deaf and blind for you. But hopefully these atrocities will be remembered in the history of humanity.”

Prince Harry did not elaborate on the nature of these killings, but said, his "body count" was 25. "It’s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me,” he wrote in the upcoming book, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Shocking incidents mentioned in Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry’s most shocking incidents mentioned in the memoir claims that his brother physically attacked him during a brawl in 2019. “He grabbed me by the collar," he wrote, as per BBC.

The argument happened when Prince William called Harry’s wife Meghan Markle “rude, abrasive.” “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote.