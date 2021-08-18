In the first sign of engagement with the Taliban since the ouster of the Afghanistan government, key political leaders such as Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah met Anas Haqqani on Wednesday. The former Afghanistan president has formed a Coordination Council along with High Council for National Reconciliation of Afghanistan chairman Abdullah Abdullah and former Prime Minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar to ensure a peaceful transfer of power. However, talks between the two sides were stuck owing to certain "unacceptable conditions" imposed by the Taliban.

Besides being a member of the Taliban's political office, Anas Haqqani is the younger brother of the terror outfit's deputy leader Sirajuddin Haqqani. The latter is also the chief of the Haqqani network which is primarily based in Pakistan and was one of the most dangerous factions fighting the Afghan and NATO forces. Anas Haqqani also met Dawat-e-Islami party head Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf, Fazal Hadi Muslimyar and Abdul Karim Khurram. Interestingly, this is Anas Haqqani's first visit to the war-torn country after 2019.

Arrested in Bahrain in 2014, he was later transferred to the detention facility at Bagram airbase in Afghanistan. However, he was released on November 12, 2019, along with terrorists Hafiz Rashid Omari and Haji Milli Khan in exchange for university professors Kevin King and Timothy Weeks who were kidnapped by the Taliban in August 2016. While reports suggested that Haqqani and the other members of the Taliban delegation gave assurances about the security of these political leaders, it remains to be seen whether this will be a precursor to the formation of a new government.

Photos: Anas Haqqani, a member of the Taliban's political office, met with Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah in #Kabul today, sources said. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/mndPU3lq1h — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 18, 2021

Afghanistan awaits a new government

After the Taliban stormed into Kabul, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani resigned and fled the country with his associates. Since then, at least 7 persons have lost their lives in the chaos at the Kabul airport with thousands of people desperately trying to flee the country. Addressing the nation on late Monday, US President Joe Biden defended his administration's decision to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan. Maintaining that 'nation building' was never the aim of the US, he blamed the Afghan leaders and military for failing to resist the Taliban surge.

At the same time, he warned the Taliban of a befitting response if the terror outfit tried to attack US personnel or disrupt evacuation operations. In another development, the UN Security Council demanded an immediate end to all hostilities in Afghanistan and backed the formation of a "united, inclusive and representative" government. Meanwhile, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid held a press conference on Tuesday asserting that the terror outfit does not intend to take revenge on anyone. Promising that the foreign embassies in Kabul will be given full security, he also claimed that women will enjoy all rights "within the framework of Islam".