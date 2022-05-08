Taliban Mandates Burqa For Afghan Women In Public; Warns Detention On Failing To Adhere

In the latest among draconian norms aiming to suppress women's rights in Afghanistan, the Taliban has ordered women to wear the all-covering burqa in public places. Furthermore, if a woman is spotted not wearing the burqa, a male member of the family will be imprisoned for three days, reported ANI. The Taliban on Saturday, 7 May, issued a decree mandating all Afghan women to wear the all-covering burqa in public areas.

That is not it as female employees in the public sector will lose their jobs if they fail to adhere to the burqua mandate. Male employees in government offices will be suspended from their jobs if women of their families do not wear hijab in public places. In a statement, the Taliban mentioned that a woman’s male guardian - her father or brother or husband - would receive a warning if she does not wear the burqa when out in public, ANI cited Tolo News report. According to the ruling, the male family member of the woman will be summoned if the woman does not cover her face again and if failed to follow the draconian norm repeatedly, the woman will be imprisoned for three days. In case, the woman is found guilty again, her guardian will be sent to court for punishment.

Apart from issuing a statement on the burqa mandate in the country, the religious police of the extremist regime has now put up posters in the capital city of Kabul, telling the Afghan women to wear the hijab. The posters, which were issued by the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention, which were put up at cafes and other public spots, featured an image of the face-covering burqua and included a message that read, "According to Sharia law, Muslim women must wear the hijab." It is pertinent to mention here that ever since the undemocratic takeover of Afghanistan last year, the extremist regime has been receiving global backlash for the ruthless violation of human rights, predominantly for the stringent restrictions placed upon freedom for women in the counry.

Taliban's undemocratic restrictions on women

The Taliban regime has banned girls from secondary schools and the female students in grades 7 to 12 continue to remain deprived of school. The decision of the Taliban regarding the education of girls has been time and again condemned by the international community. In a recent development, the Taliban has now stopped issuing driving licenses to women in Kabul and other provinces. It is worth mentioning that prior to the Taliban takeover, women in Afghanistan used to drive their own vehicles in some of the major cities of the country including Kabul. Taliban has banned women from embarking on long road trips without a close male relative.

Inputs from ANI