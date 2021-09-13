Taliban May Allow Resumption Of Classes In Afghanistan Varsities Within A Week: Report

Days after Taliban formed interim government in Afghanistan, its higher education ministry and Afghan universities are likely to decide on restarting classes within a week. On Sunday, 12 September, the Taliban's acting higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqan, as per the Afghan media, said that the talks would not be extended for more than a week. He added that the changes to the curriculum are also being discussed.

Haqqani further stated that modern subjects will be introduced with non-essential subjects so that students could compete with the world. Previously, he had also said that women can study in varisties, however, Islamic dress would be compulsory and classrooms will be gender-segregated. He said that female students can study in universities, including at postgraduate levels, but they would be required to wear hijab.

“Gender segregation will also be enforced, Haqqani said, adding, “We will not allow boys and girls to study together. We will not allow co-education.

Earlier it was reported that the Taliban ordered that only women or old men of "good character" can teach female students. So far, the new regime is yet to explicitly state its policy on the sectors in which women will be allowed to work. Although, the Taliban have asserted that there is no necessity to induct women ministers in the Afghanistan government.

Taliban's crackdown on women protesters

Even though the Taliban promised to form an "inclusive" government to run Afghanistan, it announced a 33-member caretaker Cabinet which comprises multiple sanctioned terrorists. No woman has been included in the set-up whereas the Ministry of Women's Affairs has been abolished. This has led to widespread protests in different parts of the war-torn country with women demanding their rightful representation in all walks of life. However, the terrorist group brutally cracked down on Afghan women protesters by using whips and sticks against them.

Rallies and protests supporting the rights of Afghan citizens and denouncing the Taliban rule have also flared in several countries across the world. But, Taliban spokesperson Sayed Zekrullah Hashimi opined that women should be restricted to giving birth and educating children on Islamic ethics. He also made it clear that women protesters don't represent all women of the war-torn country.

(With inputs from ANI)



