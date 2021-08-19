Taliban May Make Afghanistan Global Terror Hub: Ex-Minister Andarabi Warns China, Pakistan

Former Interior Minister of Afghanistan (till March 2021), General Masoud Andarabi, warned nations like China and Pakistan against supporting the Taliban government in the war-torn country, as doing so would enable the setting up of a 'global hub of terrorism', under which terrorist groups such as the ISIS will find safe haven in Afghanistan.

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, General Andarabi said that China, Pakistan, Iran, and others should be aware that the Taliban has not cut ties with international terrorism.

In fact, in recent months before the capture of Kabul, there has been constant contact between the Taliban and other international terrorists from Syria, Iraq, and other places. There were also talks about their relationship with Iraq-based Daesh in terms of forming an alliance once they snatch power in Afghanistan.

"Taliban will emerge as a very dangerous force in the country if it does not cut ties with international terrorists. Certainly, the implication would be on the neighbors of China and Afghanistan, as our economic power would not be excluded from it. Particularly, the concern they have from the China-based ETIM (East Turkestan Islamic Movement), which have enjoyed for several years, safe havens with Taliban and elsewhere," the former Minister said.

He went on to say that whichever nation or entity is in contact with the Taliban, should ensure that the extremist group is no longer a safe haven for terrorist groups otherwise they will put not only the lives of Afghans in danger but also harm their interest in the region.

'Afghanistan suffered political defeat, not military one'

Masoud Andarabi, who served as the country's Interior till March 2021, called the Taliban's successful conquest of the country a 'political defeat, not a military defeat. He claimed that Afghanistan had a trained and well-equipped army, trained not only by the US, but also NATO and India and that it was a capable force. However, it was brutally mismanaged by President Ashraf Ghani.

"If the President (Ghani) had worked differently when he realized that the US was leaving, we would have certainly resisted the Talibani siege," he said.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on Sunday. The war-torn nation stares at an uncertain future especially after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The insurgent groups regaining control of Kabul come nearly 20 years after relinquishing power in an American-led assault.

The sudden victory of the Taliban has sparked chaos at Kabul's airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies. Many Afghans fear the Taliban will return to past harsh practices in their imposition of Islamic law under which women could not work and punishments such as stoning, whipping, and hanging are administered.