Rather than subsidize education or develop the country, it now appears that the Taliban will use its limited cash to purchase or otherwise acquire Blowfish drones from China, reported 19fortyfive, an expert-operated platform on foreign policy and security. The Pentagon in the US has already expressed fears that Blowfish exported to the Middle East could end up in the wrong hands.

The United States should not be fooled by China’s argument that drones are necessary to help the Taliban counter-terrorism, wrote Michael Rubin, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute. Given the Taliban’s deep and continuing relationship with Al Qaeda, the group’s acquisition of drones from China should be Washington’s top strategic concern, on par with if not even greater than the current war in Ukraine, he said.

For the sake of regional security and human rights, it is time to counter the Blowfish sale now and work to check the Taliban’s consolidation of power without any deference to China or its Pakistani clients, he concluded.

What is the Blowfish drone?

The Blowfish is a potentially devastating platform. The mini-helicopter can fire machine guns, launch mortars, and throw grenades. Artificial Intelligence imbues them with the ability to determine who lives and who dies on the battlefield with minimal human input. It is a heavy-duty electric unmanned helicopter designed for complex environments such as oceans, mountains, and plateaus. The original large-capacity design satisfies the requirements of various tasks such as mounting and precise casting, touts the manufacturer's website.

Its measurements include a length of 1,870mm, width of 490mm and height of 715mm. Its empty weight is 11.5 kg without the battery with a maximum take off weight of 34kg. It can carry a maximum load of 12kg and has an exceptional wind resistance ability. Its operating temperature is -10 to 55℃ with a flying height of 5,100m. The cruise speed of the vessel is 50-75km/h (maximum level flight speed 90km/h). The maximum battery life is 60 minutes and the maximum cruising range is 60km.