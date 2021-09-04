Taliban Meets Envoys Of Pakistan, UK & Germany In Doha; Discusses Wide Range Of Issues

More than two weeks after seizing control in Afghanistan, the Taliban delegation held meetings with several ambassadors based in Doha, Qatar including envoys from Pakistan, United Kingdom and Germany in last few days. Taking to Twitter, Taliban Spokesman Suhail Shaheen informed that Taliban Political Office chief Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai discussed the Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations among other things with Pakistani ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah. Shaheen also stated that the Political Office chief also held discussions with the Indian and Canadian officials in recent times, according to Geo News. It further reported that in order to rehabilitate the airport, the Taliban have sought assistance from German Ambassador to Afghanistan Markus Potzel.

Sher M. Abbas Stanikzai, Deputy Director of the Political Office and his delegation met Pakistan Ambassador to Qatar and his delegation. Both sides discussed the current Afghan situation, humanitarian assistance, bilateral relations based on mutual interest and respect, — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) September 3, 2021

reconstruction of Afghanistan and issues related to facilitating people’s movement at Torkhan and Spinboldak. — Suhail Shaheen. محمد سهیل شاهین (@suhailshaheen1) September 3, 2021

'German delegation promised to boost their humanitarian assistance'

Taliban's spokesperson further claimed that the German delegation promised to boost their humanitarian assistance to the war-ravaged country. He further went on to say that in a meeting with Siman Gass, special envoy of the Prime Minister of the UK and his delegation in Doha, a number of issues were discussed ranging from, humanitarian assistance, mutual relations and political as well as security issues. According to a report by ANI, Abdul Salam, Deputy Director of Taliban Political Office also held a telephonic conversation with Chinese Deputy Foreign Minister Wu Jianghao. The Taliban spokesperson said that China has promised to keep its embassy in Afghanistan open and increase humanitarian aid.

Taliban considers China as their 'main partner'

The Taliban, on the other hand, considers China as their “main partner”. Official spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid claimed that the Chinese government is ready to invest and rebuild Afghanistan which presents a “fundamental and remarkable opportunity” for the Taliban. According to The Guardian, Mujahid said the Taliban gives much importance to the 'One Belt, One Road' project and is committed to reviving the ancient Silk Road. "We possess rich copper mines and that will be further modernised with the Chinese assistance. At the same time we can finally say that China represents our ticket to the International markets," Mujahid said, as reported by the British news website. It is worth noting that China has repeatedly slammed the US for the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

