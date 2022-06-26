Taliban Minister Urges US To Release Foreign Funds For Quake-hit Afghanistan

In the aftermath of a devastating earthquake earlier this week, the Taliban government has urged the US to unfreeze Afghanistan's foreign funds. In addendum, they have also urged Washington to lift all the stringent sanctions that it imposed following the Islamist group’s overhaul of power in August last year. On Saturday, top lawmakers said that the release of funds would bolster their efforts to aid disaster-hit residents.

Addressing reporters in Kabul, Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said, “In these testing times, we call on the United States to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets and lift sanctions on Afghan banks so that aid agencies could easily deliver assistance to Afghanistan.” As much as 9 billion of the country’s funds are frozen by the White House. Notably, in February this year, President Joe Biden asked officials to use 7 billion out of the total to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan as well as support victims of the 2001 Twin Towers attacks.

A 6.1 magnitude tremor jolted the central Asian country early on Wednesday and has left more than 1,000 people dead. Additionally, at least 1,500 people have been injured, with their homes completely obliterated. While aid has poured from across the globe, thousands of natives are still battling for basics. On Saturday, United Nations in a statement said, "There are, however, unconfirmed reports that between 700 and 800 families are living in the open across three of the six worst-affected districts."

Taliban calls for foreign assistance

It is pertinent to note that an emergency cabinet meeting was called immediately after the disaster hit, to discuss the situation and to appeal for assistance from the international community, Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid said. "In addition to helping the people affected by the earthquake, all relevant organisations were tasked with sending rescue teams," he added. Notably, the disaster comes at a time when Afghanistan is already suffering from a severe economic crisis following the takeover of the Taliban in August last year.

Taliban, an Islamist fundamentalist moment took over Kabul on August 15 last year triggering panic and chaos across the country as people lookout for ways to escape the extremists’ ultra- austere rule. Soon, the Biden administration froze the Taliban’s access to billions of dollars in Afghanistan’s national reserves and also imposed multiple hard-hitting sanctions.

