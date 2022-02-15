Taliban Minister Visits Envoys Of Gulf States In Attempt To Gain International Recognition

Amid the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, a Taliban group headed by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has started discussions on Monday with the Gulf states representatives in Doha. On Sunday, the delegation landed in Qatar.

According to Zia Ahmad Takal, the Foreign Ministry's deputy spokesperson, “A high-level Afghan delegation led by Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi arrived in the capital of Qatar (Doha) and will discuss a range of issues with the envoys of the Gulf countries on Monday,” Tolo News reported.

Further, the interim Afghan government's team will meet with officials from the European Union (EU), the Union of Religious Scholars, as well as diplomatic missions functioning on behalf of Kabul from Qatar, as per the ministry.

According to Tolo News, university lecturer Wali Mohammad Sarwari remarked, "This is a very important trip for solving the political challenges in Afghanistan."

Further, as per political analyst Nasir Ahmad Haidari, the recent trip of the Afghan government's Foreign Minister to Doha “is in fact a follow-up to the continuation of diplomatic relations with foreign countries, which will provide the grounds for international recognition," ANI reported.

Afghanistan's government had requested recognition from all neighbouring nations

Although the Taliban have been in control of the war-torn nation for over six months, they have yet to be recognised by any country. Earlier, in the month of December 2021, Afghanistan's government had requested recognition from all neighbouring and international countries, as per Khaama Press. The Afghan administration has been hoping for a favourable response from the international community.

The administration had stated that the international community must work together to alleviate the hardships experienced by millions of Afghans, noting the economic and humanitarian catastrophe. The Taliban had also stated that their administration has no intention of interfering in the domestic matters of others and that they expect others to do the same.

Taliban, who are eager for world acknowledgment, have already been cautioned about respect for women as well as human rights, the establishment of an inclusive government, and not permitting Afghanistan to become a terrorist prone place are all preconditions for international recognition.

In addition to this, as per political analysts, Qatar is among the nations that wish to play the role of a mediator between Afghanistan's present administration and the rest of the world in a more bilateral endeavour.

