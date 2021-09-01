Taliban Objects To 'fencing Along' Durand Line With Pakistan; Says 'no Need For Barriers'

In a massive blow to Pakistan, the new rulers of Afghanistan - the Taliban - have opposed the fencing of the Durand line. Speaking to Pashtun TV, the spokesperson of the terrorist group Zabihullah Mujahid expressed concern about Pakistan fencing its 2,640-km border that it shares with Afghanistan and vividly stated that they have not agreed or given their consent for it. The spokesperson underlined that they would only announce their stance on the issue after the government is formed.

"We want to create a secure and peaceful environment on the border so that there should not be any need to create barriers," the spokesperson said, hinting that the Taliban is not very inclined towards realizing Pakistan's fantasy of fencing the border along Afghanistan, and that the decision will most probably be against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that the demarcation by British Colonial administrator led by Sir Henry Mortimer Durand in 1893 through a pact with then Amir of Afghanistan, Abdur Rahman, covering a vast stretch of terrains both rugged as well as plain over around 2,640 miles - referred to as the Durand line, has become a bone of contention between Afghanistan and Pakistan since 1947. More so after Pakistan started fencing it to legitimize the Durand line, which in the opinion of Afghanistan 'had no legal sanctity'. This led to several violent incidents between Pakistani and Afghanistan, and resulted in many casualties on both sides.

Now that the Afghanistan government has fallen, and has been replaced by close associates of Pakistan- the Taliban. There may have emerged new hopes in the minds of Pakistan, which going against the world has supported, and quietly helped them in taking over power in Afghanistan. However, the Taliban seems to be in a mood to ditch Pakistan, citing the unhappy Afghanistan population. "The Afghans are unhappy and opposing the fencing," Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid recently said in an interview with Pashtun TV.