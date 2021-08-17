Taliban Obstructs Indian Envoy, Diplomats' Evacuation In Kabul; Allows After Negotiations

After usurping the democratically elected Afghanistan Government, the rogue Taliban has been running riots in the war-torn country. India, on Monday, evacuated its diplomats, embassy staff and their family members amid the volatile on-ground situation. However, sources have informed Republic Media Network that the Taliban obstructed the efforts for evacuation of Indian diplomats on Monday evening.

Sources said Taliban commanders on the ground did not allow the Indian embassy staff including the ambassador to take the flight from Kabul. Negotiations took place with the Taliban following which Indian diplomats and the Ambassador were allowed to reach the Kabul Airport, sources elaborated.

This is in stark contrast to Taliban claims that none of the foreigners will be harassed by them as the terrorist outfit takeover the war-torn country. Because of the obstruction, the Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster, which had been sent to retrieve the Indian diplomats, had arrived on Tuesday morning instead of its earlier scheduled arrival of Monday night.

Speaking on the revelation, Major (Retd) Gaurav Arya said, "We need to speak directly to the Taliban and tell them that we need a one week window for evacuating Indians. Send 10-20 planes a day and evacuate everyone. Send out security personnel and get them out. Things will deteriorate very fast now."

Adding further on the Taliban behaviour and their mentality, Major Arya said, "These (Taliban) people are used to rape, plunder and pillage and that's what they thought about when they entered Kabul, that they would go as victorious as the medical army that picks up everything thing in its way, man child, women whatever. Taliban is not a very disciplined force."

Evacuation of Indians underway

The Indian Embassy staff and families along with Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, have arrived in India. One of the IAF's flights arrived earlier in the morning at Gujarat's Jamnagar, while the IAF's C-17 Globemaster landed at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. However, several Indian citizens remain stuck in Afghanistan that has been takeover by Taliban militants. More such evacuation flights will be organised by the Indian Government to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan.

The US has resumed flight operations at Kabul airport after its troops managed to clear the crowd at the airport. The commercial operations were halted after the US took over the Kabul Airport as thousands of Afghan civilians swarmed the airport in an attempt to flee the war-torn country.

