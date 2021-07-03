Taliban Occupies 700 Military Vehicles In Afghanistan Over Hostilities With Govt

According to an investigation, the Taliban captured 700 trucks and Humvees from Afghan security forces in June alone, as well as dozens of armoured vehicles and artillery systems.

This comes as the Taliban's attack intensifies, with a number of districts falling to the extremist group.

According to The News International, local defence groups in some regions are dissipating in the face of Taliban pressure, often without a struggle.

According to an open-source investigation by Stijn Mitzer and Joost Oliemans published on the Oryx blog, massive amounts of military equipment supplied or sold to Afghanistan to aid in the fight against the Taliban may instead end up in the hands of the Taliban.

Previously, the blog was known for a thorough open-source examination into equipment losses in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. According to the site, the analysis discovered evidence of 715 light vehicles entering into Taliban hands as of June 30, with another 65 destroyed.

According to Mitzer, Afghanistan's armed forces operated 26,000 vehicles in 2018, including 13,000 Humvees of various models, while a total of 25,000 Humvees were sent to Afghanistan by 2021. During the most intense fighting, the Afghan government lost an average of 100 Humvees every week.

Calculating the severity of the damage

Following is the list of vehicles damaged by the Taliban

270 Ford Ranger light trucks

141 Navistar International 7000 medium trucks

329 M1151 and cargo-bed configured M1152 Humvees.

21 Oshkosh ATV mine-resistant armour-protected vehicles

Following the Taliban's takeover of many districts across the nation, US intelligence assessments have predicted that the country's civilian government might fall to the jihadist group within months of US soldiers leaving.

Austin Miller, the top US general in Afghanistan, has warned that the rising bloodshed could lead to a civil war. According to the New York Times, US officials estimate the whole withdrawal of their personnel from the country to be finished in less than a week, by the July 4 national holiday.

Hundreds of more people have picked up guns against the Taliban in support of government forces in various Afghan regions as deadly battles in Afghanistan continue to escalate.