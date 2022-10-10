Taliban Official Killed In Afghanistan's Faryab Province, Probe Initiated To Find Attacker

Abdul Rahman Munawar, a Taliban official responsible for the economic affairs of Afghanistan's Faryab province was assassinated on Saturday, 9 October. The Taliban official was killed by unidentified armed men while he was on his way to his home, ANI cited Khaama Press. The attacker left the site of the attack after assassinating Munawar. Taliban has said that they have launched an investigation to find the attackers.

Shamsullah Mohammad, the acting head of Information and Culture of Faryab province, has confirmed the assassination of Abdul Rahman Munawar. He revealed that the incident took place in a village in the Qaisar district of Faryab province. Taliban has started looking out for two unknown armed men who assassinated Munawar. According to the Taliban's security officials, the motive behind the murder of the Taliban official is not known. Furthermore, no individual or group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Taliban member killed in blast

Earlier in August, a blast in Kunar province of Afghanistan killed a Taliban member as well as injured six others, ANI reported citing the local Afghan media quoting authorities. The cause of the roadside mine explosion was not known. Mawlawi Abdul Haq Haqqani, the police chief of the province, told the reporters that a vehicle on which the members of the Taliban were commuting was targeted in the explosion. As per the Khaama Press report, at least three people were detained in connection with the mine explosion.

NRF claims shooting down Taliban's helicopter

Similarly, another Taliban vehicle hit a roadside mine in Panjshir province’s Rukha district on August 22. Earlier in June, Afghanistan's National Resistance Front claimed that it had brought down a Taliban helicopter and captured four of the group members in Panjshir, ANI reported citing Khaama Press. Sibghatullah Ahmadi, the Director of Strategic Communications and the spokesperson for the NRF, confirmed the incident. According to Ahmadi, the Taliban's chopper was shot down in Arezoo Valley of Panjshir province. Ahmadi claimed that the captured members of the Taliban were "in good condition" and were given treatment as per the "Islamic instructions and humanitarian law."

