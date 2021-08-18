Taliban Open Fire At Protesters In Jalalabad For Unfurling Afghan Flag; Several Killed

In a bid to suppress the voice of the protestors, the Taliban which now goes by the name 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan', opened fire at a crowd on Wednesday. The crowd was protesting against the rule of the military group in the Jalalabad district of the war-torn country when the firing took place. The incident, in which many have been left injured, and some even dead, has taken place when the group has not even officially taken over power and is still discussing points for 'peaceful transfer' with the council, as President Ashraf Ghani and his aides have fled the country.

'We don't want Afghanistan to be a battlefield': Taliban

On Tuesday, in its first press conference after taking over the power in Afghanistan, the Taliban had affirmed that it does not want to see the South Asian country as a 'battlefield' anymore. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group had said, pointing out that they hope to soon establish a government in the country.

A day after, at the first sign of protest in Jalalabad-the crowd taking down the Taliban flag and putting up the Afghanistan flag, the military group began to open fire. Besides, it also beat up and assaulted journalists who were present to cover the protest.

Resistance on cards?

On Tuesday, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh came forward to claim that he was the 'legitimate caretaker President' of Afghanistan. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Thereafter, in the evening a Commando of Homeland Security under the Ministry of Defense, Sarfaraz said he and his team will do 'whatever' needed. He pointed out that he had a detailed discussion with his teammates, after which they concluded that they would be joining Amrullah Saleh, who he referred to as the former Vice President and present President of Afghanistan, in the country's Panjishir district.