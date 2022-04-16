Taliban Optimistic About Reopening Of Schools For Afghan Girls: 'Good Action Will Happen'

Taliban appointed the first deputy of the Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar on Friday and claimed that he is “optimistic” about a promising decision to be made with regard to the reopening of the schools for Afghan girls, Afghanistan’s local broadcaster Tolo News has reported. During his visit to the western province of Farah, Kabul, Baradar, who was asked about the pending decision over education for females, said: “A good action will happen in this regard. There may be goodness in this regard.”

The Taliban government official, though, refused to get into the details about what decision was awaiting or providing more clarity to his statement.

'We have sent the plan..'

Baradar’s remark came after the Taliban’s Ministry of Education (MoE) asserted that whenever the “authority of the Islamic Emirate [Afghanistan]” is ready it will make a final decision to reopen the school for girls studying in grades seven and above. “This is in the authority of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership,” Aziz Ahmad Riyan, a spokesman of Taliban’s MoE said. “We have sent the plan for the reopening of girls' schools to the leadership of the Islamic Emirate. On 2 of Hamal [March 23], we were ordered by the office of the Islamic Emirate’s leadership to suspend the girls' classes from grade 7-12 for a temporary period of time and until a general decision is made. As long as I know, efforts are underway in this regard,” Riyan told Tolo news.

Afghanistan's hardline Islamist Taliban government unexpectedly decided to withhold the opening of the schools for girls above the sixth grade, failing on its so-called promise of ensuring women's rights within the war-ravaged country. It is being speculated that the faction has been trying to appease its hard-line base and is risking further alienation from the international community. The Taliban also garnered widespread international criticism for its bizarre decision and for permitting only boys to pursue higher education. "As women and as foreign ministers, we are deeply disappointed and concerned that girls in Afghanistan are being denied access to secondary schools this spring," the foreign ministers of Albania, Andorra, Australia, Belgium, Bosnia, Canada, Estonia, Germany, Iceland, Kosovo, Malawi, Mongolia, New Zealand, Sweden, Tonga, and Britain had asserted in a joint statement.