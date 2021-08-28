Taliban Orders Afghans To Hand Over Govt Property, Vehicles & Weapons Within A Week

In a significant development, the Taliban on Saturday asked all Afghan civilians in Kabul to surrender Government property, vehicles and weapons to the terror group within a week. According to a statement released by Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid, the group has directed all civilians who have government property, weapons, ammunition and vehicles in Kabul to hand over their resources to the Taliban. The civilians have been asked to submit the items to the relevant departments within a week. They have also warned of consequences if citizens failed to hand over the Government resources.

"Announcement of the security organs of the Islamic Emirate: In Kabul, all those who have the means, weapons, ammunition and other government goods are informed to hand over the mentioned objects to the relevant organs of the Islamic Emirate within a week. Offenders will be prosecuted or dealt with legally if they are discovered," the Zabihullah Mujahid's statement read.

۱/۲ اطلاعیۀ ارگان های امنیتی امارت اسلامی:

در شهر کابل به تمام کسانی که وسائط، اسلحه، مهمات و دیگر اجناس دولتی را باخود دارند، اطلاع داده میشود، که اشیای مذکوره را در مدت یک هفته به رضایت خود به ارگان های مربوطه امارت اسلامی بسپارند. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 27, 2021

۲/۲ تا نیاز به ان دیده نشود که در صورت کشف ان متخلفین تعقیب و یا با برخورد قانونی مواجه گردند. — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) August 27, 2021

No harsh limitations on freedom: Taliban

There have been several reports of targeted killings against civilians who have been forced to stay back in Afghanistan. Reports of house-to-house searches, schools being burnt, and rights of Afghanistan women being clamped have also come forward. To escape the Taliban regime, Afghan citizens have been flocking to the Kabul airport. Heart-wrenching images and clips have emerged from the airport premises over the last two weeks.

Even as it continues to crackdown on human rights, the Taliban has claimed that it will not impose 'harsh limitations' on the freedom of Afghans. In a televised address on Friday, Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanikzai, deputy head of the movement's political commission said, "The Afghan borders will be open and people will be able to travel at any time into and out of Afghanistan."

This statement comes in stark contradiction to what has been witnessed on the ground. Earlier this week, the Taliban sealed the Kabul Airport and announced that they would no longer let Afghans leave the country. More devastation followed thereafter with the ISIS-K carrying out bombings at the Kabul Airport which led to the death of 169 Afghan civilians and 13 US servicemen.