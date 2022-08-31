Taliban Plunges Afghanistan Into Darkness As US Troops Withdrawal Marks A Year; Key Points

A year has been completed since the US troops left Afghanistan and the Taliban took control of the war-torn country, ousting the elected government of Ashraf Ghani. It was August 30, 2021, when the last American soldier left Kabul, marking the end of a 20-year-long US mission in the country. The Taliban had launched an immediate offensive as the US began to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan in accordance with the 2020 peace deal with the Islamist group. Since taking over, the Taliban have been struggling to run the affairs in Afghanistan as most of the country's foreign assets have been frozen.

According to various reports, the situation in the war-torn country remains fragile as the Taliban regime has imposed a slew of draconian rules, curbing the rights of women a big time. In spite of their promises to respect the rights of women and minority communities, the Taliban have imposed a strict interpretation of Islamic law. The Taliban have struggled to give Afghans security, enough food, and economic opportunity as they evolved from an insurgent force to a "functioning government."

Education hit in Afghanistan

It has been a year since the majority of Afghan teenage girls entered a classroom. According to reports, some organisations are looking for measures to prevent a generation of young women's education from stagnating because there is no indication that the Taliban government will permit them to return to school. A recent survey conducted by the relief agency 'Save the Children' revealed that more than 45% of girls are deprived of schooling facilities, compared to 20% of boys. Additionally, it also discovered that at least 26% of girls and 16% of boys exhibit symptoms of depression.

Women rights robbed

The Taliban have also implemented restrictions on women's work, forced them to stay at home and also issued outrageous dress codes requiring them to cover their faces, except for their eyes. After taking over the leadership of the country, the extremists made tall claims suggesting that they have changed completely as compared to the earlier regime. The extremist group promised to provide education and jobs for women. However, instead of fulfilling their promises, they issued several decrees and orders restricting the basic human rights of women in the country.

Economic woes plunged million into poverty

The Taliban have acted in a manner reminiscent of their ruthless rule in the late 1990s since regaining power. The UN mission in Afghanistan has recorded countless human rights violations in the country in the last one year. The Taliban are facing immense governance challenges and continue to be marginalised globally. As international help dwindled to a trickle, the economic collapse has plunged millions more Afghans into poverty and even famine. According to UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths, 24 million Afghans, or more than half of the country's population, require assistance, and about 19 million are suffering from severe food insecurity.

Law & Order remains shaky

It is pertinent to mention here that India as well as other countries have continuously provided humanitarian assistance, including life-saving medicines to Afghanistan since the Taliban's takeover. Since August 2021, the law and order situation in Afghanistan has also remained shaky with a shrinking economy and an unpredictable security situation for people. Notably, Afghanistan has reported several instances of violence against religious minorities in the last one year of the Taliban rule. Earlier in October 2021, a group of terrorists broke into a Gurdwara in Kabul's Kart-e-Parwan District and tied up the guards. The Gurdwara has become a frequent target in the country where Daesh and the Taliban are in a constant battle to seize power and authority.