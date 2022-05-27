Exclusive footage accessed by Republic TV on Thursday showed the Taliban has rekindled their fight against the National Resistance Front to defend their draconian rule in Afghanistan. The latest phase of conflicts has erupted in pockets of the war-torn country, especially the Panjshir and Andarab valleys in the north of Kabul. The video of Taliban preparation emerged after a wave of NRF stepped up several guerrilla attacks against the Taliban.

Footage coming in from Afghanistan, showed Taliban fighters setting up machine guns and target firing from the rocky hills for their final rampage on the Panjshir and Andarab valleys as the war continues to intensify. The renewed series of attacks have already slapped a heavy toll on both sides and the Afghan civilians as well, while the country struggles from an unstable political and economic situation.

Taliban, NRF resume war in Afghanistan

The fierce battle between both fronts resumed after several months of hiatus since the Taliban takeover in August last year. The NRF, supported by many small resistance groups, earlier in May announced a new military operation- 'Free Afghanistan' - against the Taliban militant forces with an aim to "liberate" the Andarab and Panjshir provinces. Earlier, Republic TV showed exclusive videos of clashes from certain pockets between NRF resistance and the Taliban regime.

For the unversed, the NRF is an anti-Taliban alliance. It comprises mostly former members of Afghanistan's military and police. The soldiers of the resistance front were mostly trained by the US army during the two-decade Afghan war. The militia is run by Ahmad Massoud, son of the iconic anti-Taliban leader Ahmad Shah Massoud who led the protests against the Islamist group in the 1990s, who was assassinated in September 2001.

The NRF began its operations against the Taliban after the Western army exited Afghanistan. The US-led forces' exit led to a quick fall of Kabul at the hands of the Taliban. After over 9 months of draconian Taliban rule in Afghanistan, NRF has relaunched the battle to free Afghanistan from the grip of the extremist regime.

Afghan NRF forces kill 17 Taliban militants

The recent videos came after a brutal battle between NRF and Taliban in the Panjshir valley between Arezo and Shotul areas on May 16. The NRF's Tawakh base forces claimed that they killed at least 17 Taliban troops, leaving 9 others wounded. The group later claimed to have seized at least three mother districts from the Taliban. In retaliation, Taliban leaders on May 17 launched a counteroffensive later saying that the region was "normal and peaceful."

