Taliban Publicly Whips 11 People In Afghanistan's Badakshan Province: Report

On Friday, February 17, the Taliban supreme court announced that a group of 11 individuals, including two women, were publicly flogged at a sports ground in the city of Faizabad, located in the northern Badakhshan province, as per a report from Khaama news agency. The individuals were accused of "moral crimes and adultery" and were subjected to the brutal punishment in front of a large crowd. Notably, high-ranking Taliban officials, scholars, and local elders were present at the event, which was held in the 7th district of Faizabad city.

This is the first report of such a punishment being carried out in Badakhshan province since the Taliban regained power. Prior to this incident, the Taliban supreme court had ordered the public flogging of 16 individuals in the Grishk district of southern Helmand province. The developments have raised concerns about the treatment of individuals accused of crimes by the Taliban, particularly women, whose rights were curtailed during the group's previous reign in Afghanistan.

Taliban's actions provoke concern

In recent months, the Taliban authorities have subjected at least 250 individuals to public flogging across various provinces on charges of different crimes. This practice was initiated by the group's supreme leader, Hibatullah Akhundzada, in November, who called for judges to implement Sharia law in their court decisions, including the use of the death penalty. The Taliban-run administration has since publicly flogged numerous people in provinces including Helmand, Farah, Takhar, Logar, Kabul, Badakhshan, Uruzgan, Jawzjan, Parwan, Paktiya, Paktika, Laghman, and others.

The international community has expressed concerns over the Taliban's use of public punishment. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for a suspension of the death penalty by the group, while US State Department spokesman Ned Price has criticised the Taliban's regressive policies and return to its "dark past" through the implementation of the death penalty. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, however, has dismissed the criticisms and urged the international community not to interfere in Afghanistan's internal affairs.