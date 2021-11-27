Taliban, Qatar Discuss Issues Of Humanitarian Assistance For Afghan Citizens In Doha

A number of representatives of the Taliban led by Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi met with Qatar's special envoy for foreign affairs, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, to discuss ways to increase humanitarian assistance for Afghans. The meeting takes place as a Taliban group travels to Qatar, where a new round of talks between the Taliban and the US will begin next week.

As per Sputnik, the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement on Friday that the delegations discussed issues such as counter-terrorism, human rights, and humanitarian assistance. Both sides emphasised the necessity of humanitarian aid.

Qatar stressed the necessity to continue to operate schools in Afghanistan and ensure that girls have easy access to education. According to the ANI, the State of Qatar also reaffirmed its commitment to work with all Afghan parties and international partners to strengthen Afghanistan's stability. In the meantime, the Taliban expressed gratitude to Qatar for its support of Afghans.

Afghan Foreign Minister held high-level delegation with Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Qatar

Taliban spokesperson Abdul Qahar Balkhi posted some tweets. In one tweet, he stated that Maulvi Amir Khan Mottaqi held a high-level delegation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for a joint discussion with officials and representatives of various ministries of the State of Qatar. Political, humanitarian, economic, and educational topics were discussed at length at the summit.

Today a senior IEA delegation led by Afghan Foreign Minister H.E. Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi held a joint meeting with officials and representatives of various Ministries of the State of Qatar in MoFA compound of the host country.



Detailed discussions were held about political, pic.twitter.com/MJj31s7pwJ — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) November 26, 2021

In the following tweet, Balkhi announced that the officials from Qatar have declared that they will continue to support Afghans and provide assistance in the coming months. He also said that Qatar was complimented by the IEA delegation for the help and good contribution in prior negotiations. The Taliban left for Qatar two days ago on November 25.

Interim government frequently requests foreign assistance

Following the Taliban's takeover of the country in mid-August, the interim government has frequently requested foreign assistance to address a growing humanitarian crisis. The United States froze $9.5 billion in Afghan Central Bank assets, impairing the government's ability to function in many ways. The Taliban has also urged the international powers to acknowledge it as a legitimate administration.

(Inputs from ANI)

(Image: Twitter/@QaharBalkhi)