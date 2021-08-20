Taliban Raids India's Consulates In Afghanistan; Proves Its Assurances Mean Nothing

Taking a U-turn on their promise, the Taliban on Friday conducted raids in multiple Indian consulates in Afghanistan. Among the consulates raided are those of the Kandahar and Herat provinces. The consulate at the capital city, Kabul is also said to have been raided and as part of the same, searches for important documents have been conducted. The development comes at a time while the military group is still amid discussions for 'peaceful transfer of power' with the council led by former president Hamid Karzai, as serving president, along with other Ministers, who fled the country citing death threats.

'Embassies are safe': Taliban

Only a few days back the Taliban held its press conference in which it assured the embassies of safety and security. "We want to assure the foreign embassies, as well as the United Nations that our forces, are there 24*7 to ensure your security. We do not want any chaos in Kabul," said the Taliban.

'Afghanistan should not be a battlefield': Taliban

Further, the military group had said that it does not want the 'now- independent country' to be a 'battlefield' anymore. "Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan will not have any kind of animosity. We want to live peacefully and do not want any tussle with inside or outside forces," the group said.

Contrary to the promises, in the past couple of days, the Taliban has resorted to its normal tactics of bloodshed. In a bid to suppress the resistance that has emerged in different parts against the authoritarian government of the 'Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan', there have been open firings reported in regions like Jalalabad and Khost. Many, as per reports, have been injured, and some others killed in these incidents of firing.

Present situation in Afghanistan

On August 15, the Taliban surrounded the capital city of Kabul from all corners, and forced the Afghanistan government to surrender. After surrendering, President Ashraf Ghani along with his aides fled to an undisclosed place. Later, it was revealed that he was in the United Arab Emirates, and in an exclusive video message issued from the Middle East country, the President said that he was still in contact with the leader and monitoring the situation in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, in Ashraf Ghani's absence, former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has come forward to claim that he is the 'legitimate caretaker President' of the South Asian country. Taking to Twitter, Amrullah Saleh cited protocols mentioned in the Constitution of Afghanistan, as per which in case of absence, escape, resignation, or death of the serving President, the Former Vice President becomes the caretaker President. "I am currently inside my country and am the legitimate caretaker President," Saleh wrote, reaching out to all leaders to secure their support and consensus.

Amrullah Salleh, in the past couple of days, has received the support of many in Afghanistan, including the commanders of the security forces who affirmed that they will do 'whatever is needed'. Boosted by the support, the former Vice President on Thursday stated, "We would not obey Taliban emirate, would not be a part of that and it would not be recognised by us. Our resistance would continue."