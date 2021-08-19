Taliban Rampage: Clueless Militant Seen Atop NATO Choppers Says 'Don't Know What To Do'

Once the Taliban took control over Afghanistan's Kandahar, they got full control over the airfield in the province. In a Republic exclusive from Kandahar, Taliban militants were seen inspecting NATO choppers. Some of the militants were also spotted atop a helicopter.

Even though they have access to the Afghan air force's inventory of NATO-provided choppers, the question is what they can do with it. However, the video clearly shows that the extremist group was clueless about how to function them. One of the militants was heard saying: "Don't know what to do with it."