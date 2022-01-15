The Taliban on Friday refuted the Human Rights Watch (HRW) report that termed human rights situation in Afghanistan as a "crisis." Speaking to TOLO News, Deputy spokesperson of the outfit, Bilal Karimi dismissed the World Report 2022, saying that "the rights of women have been maintained." He also accused HRW of publishing "false information."

"We deny it because since (the Taliban) swept into power, the rise of the women has been maintained. These reports published based on false information," Taliban Deputy spokesperson Bilal Karimi said, as quoted by TOLO News.

Karimi's assertions come after HRW on Friday published it's World Report 2022. The 753-page report stated that the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan accelerated the country's human rights crisis and humanitarian catastrophe. The report also claimed that the two most significant achievements of the post-2001 era- i.e. progress of women's and free press- were also rolled back after the fall of the Ashraf Ghani government.

'Afghans caught between Taliban oppression and spectre of starvation'

The HRW report noted that with the emergence of the Taliban into power, Afghanistan lost all of its post-2001 reconstruction efforts. "Main secondary School for girls remained closed by the end of the year, and women were largely prohibited from working in jobs outside of teaching and healthcare," the report mentioned. As the economy and humanitarian situation collapsed in the country, desperate Afghans have taken to the streets, even at the end risk of being arrested or shot, appealing for 'strong democracy,' the report mentioned, citing HRW Executive Director Kenneth Roth.

"Afghans are torn between Taliban oppression and the spectre of starvation. Government involved in Afghanistan over the past two decades should provide humanitarian aid and fund basic services, including health and education while using the leverage press for ends to Taliban rights violation," Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at HRW, said.

The chaotic evacuation of thousands of Afghans during the hasty withdrawal of US-led Allied Forces left behind many who remained at the risk of retaliation, the HRW report noted. Taliban forces have also arbitrarily abused and executed former members of the Afghan government's security forces. In addition, seizure of currency reserves and loss of foreign aid over lack of recognition of the interim Taliban cabinet has also pushed the country towards an economic collapse, leaving millions of Afghans at risk of famine."

Taliban blame ethnic conflicts for 'death of democracy'

Amid the ongoing human rights turmoil, Afghanistan has also reported several ethnic-based discrimination, most recently from northern Faryab province. Referring to the same, the Taliban on Friday claimed that the inherited inter-ethnic conflicts have led to the "death of diplomacy" in Afghanistan. In a Twitter post, a Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangini highlighted that the "escalating and strengthening ethnic conflicts" in the war-torn nation has led to the loss of democracy in the country, Khaama Press reported. His remarks came after an Uzbek arrested a local Pashtun Taliban commander in Balkh province, which triggered protests in Faryab. He also blamed the pro-democracy figures for the conflicts.

(Image: AP)