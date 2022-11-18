Taliban Reiterate Afghanistani Soil Won't Be Used To Spread Terror Against Other Nations

The Taliban again promised that the Afghanistani soil will not be utilised to spread terrorism against other nations-- nearly four months after the United States killed Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri in a drone strike in the national capital. The latest development came during the meeting with the representatives of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Thursday. According to a report by Khaama Press, the Taliban's second deputy prime minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi assured the representatives that Afghanistan soil will not be a threat against other countries-- a bogus hope that the terror outfit had given umpteen number of times.

As per the local media report, during the meeting, the OIC secretary-general’s envoy to Afghanistan, Tarig Ali Bakheet, the acting defence minister Mawlawi Yaqoob Mujahid underscored that the war-torn nation adheres to the Doha Agreement. It is worth mentioning that the United States and the Taliban signed the peace agreement in February 2020 under the Presidency of then-President Donald Trump. The deal stated the pullout of the US troops from Afghan soil and the Taliban would abate violence and guarantee that its soil will not be a safe haven for the terrorists. However, the terror outfit did the entirely opposite and raided the country more than a year ago and ousted the democratically elected government.

“In this meeting, the acting minister of defence said that the Islamic Emirate is adhering to the Doha agreement and said that Afghanistan soil will never be used against other countries,” Khamma Press quoted Enayatullah Khwarazmi, spokesman of the Defense Ministry as saying.

Taliban accuses Biden administration of current chaos in Afghanistan

On several occasions, several world leaders including US President Joe Biden and other international organisations claimed that the agreement was violated severely under the current leadership. World leaders raised concerns over the violations of basic rights, including the right to education, work and freedom of expression. “Islamic countries are concerned about the economic and human situation in Afghanistan, and they want to recognize the Islamic Emirate, but they cannot take this step until girls’ schools are opened,” said Tariq Farhadi, a political expert, as TOLOnews quoted. On the other hand, Bilal Karimi, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, accused the US of the current crisis and ascertained the problem would be solved once the Biden administration recognises the current government. "These war-loving figures were in the US government and made the US war last 20 years," said Karimi.

Image: AP