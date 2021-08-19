Taliban Reject 'rumours' Of Trade Halt With Other Countries, Seek 'better Diplomatic' Ties

The Taliban has now said that the Islamic Emirate, which is currently being set up in Afghanistan, wants better diplomatic and trade relations with all countries. The organisation also dismissed reports denying international trades. The Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid's latest statements hints at the Taliban’s plans to form a government supported by world nations.

Taliban wants better diplomatic relations, says Mujahid

The Taliban, who is now taking control of Kabul and forming the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, had earlier informed that Zabihullah Mujahid, the organisation's longtime spokesman, will be serving as the Minister of Information and Culture of Afghanistan until the cabinet is announced. The newly appointed minister has now informed the group’s plans regarding diplomatic and trade relations. Claiming that the Islamic Emirate will build relations with all countries, the spokesperson also said that the reports of them denying trade with countries is not true.

Earlier on Tuesday, during the Taliban’s maiden news conference in Kabul, Zabihullah Mujahid had assured security of embassies and diplomatic missions in Afghanistan. The Taliban spokesperson had pledged to keep foreign embassies safe and said that the security of the international diplomats was important to the Taliban. Mujahid had also claimed that the Taliban do not have "enmity towards anyone" and have "pardoned everyone" on their leader's orders. These statements had hinted at the Taliban’s approach towards making a more acceptable government with more diplomatic relations.

Mujahid hits out at Facebook

Interestingly, Zabihullah Mujahid during his press conference lashed out at Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for violating the Islamist group’s right to free speech. The spokesperson claimed that the social networking site Facebook banned the group from all its platforms. Mujahid said that the “people that claim to be promoters of free speech” have removed user accounts linked to him after the Islamic movement seized power in the Middle East country. The Talibani spokesperson continued to lambast the social media giant as he held a conference at the Afghan government press centre, positioned in the seat previously held by Dawa Khan Meenapal, a spokesman for the Afghan government whom they assassinated earlier last week on Friday.

Taliban take over Afghanistan

As US troops retreat after 20 years from war-torn Afghanistan, the Taliban launched attacks on the Afghan cities. The longstanding war in Afghanistan reached a watershed moment on Sunday when the Taliban insurgents closed in on Afghanistan's capital Kabul and entered the city and took over the presidential palace, forcing President Ashraf Ghani to join fellow citizens and foreigners to leave the country. The group is now forming the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan while resistance led by Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president of the erstwhile Afghan government who has claimed himself as the acting president of Afghanistan, gains pace.

IMAGE: AP